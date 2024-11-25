Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 204.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

