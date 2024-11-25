Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $27.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.