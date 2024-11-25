Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $366.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.29.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.