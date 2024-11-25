FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,191 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.37% of FormFactor worth $48,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 99.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,742,321.56. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.