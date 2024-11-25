NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $160.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,375,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,373,085.80. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,106.0% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,758,000 after purchasing an additional 488,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

