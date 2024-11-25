C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

