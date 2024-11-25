Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,393 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

