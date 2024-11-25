Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1,302.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 37.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chart Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $15,702,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 407.4% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,640. The trade was a 10.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

GTLS stock opened at $183.80 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $186.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

