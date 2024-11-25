Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,282.04. This represents a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Generac Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $189.08 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

