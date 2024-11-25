6,375 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPR opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

