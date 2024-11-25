Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $320,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $589.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $631.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.48.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

