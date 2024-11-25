Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 82,956 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,694,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,956 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of AES worth $134,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,746,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 482.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,865,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 169.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,195 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in AES by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,898,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 844,888 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,639,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 828,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AES stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. AES’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

