Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

View Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $560.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $508.22 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $552.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.