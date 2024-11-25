Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $143.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,226 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Ferguson worth $143,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $6,833,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ferguson news, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $295,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,246. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 5,778 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $1,162,938.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,141.26. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $208.94 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $166.21 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.83 and its 200-day moving average is $202.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.