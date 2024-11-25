Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $64,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after buying an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after buying an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,178,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $290,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $138.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59. The company has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

