Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of United Therapeutics worth $132,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $372.89 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.32.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,227 shares of company stock worth $43,671,320 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

