BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 83.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 124.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $453.35 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.24 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.08.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

