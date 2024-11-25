Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $96.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $98.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.