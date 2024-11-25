Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $753,000 Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 51.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 219.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 4,746.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,708. The trade was a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 5,299 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $280,635.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,180.64. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HNI opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $672.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

