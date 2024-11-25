Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $487,605.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,387.50. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.