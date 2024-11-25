Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $213.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.42.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

