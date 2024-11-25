Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $314.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.57 and a 200-day moving average of $279.12. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $234.01 and a 52-week high of $320.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.