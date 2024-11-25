Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 47.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

SPGI stock opened at $514.46 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.35 and its 200 day moving average is $482.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.