Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 221.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,338 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.45% of Floor & Decor worth $60,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $1,887,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 408,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

