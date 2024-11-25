Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 63,955 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,955 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.48% of Option Care Health worth $78,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 73,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 760,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 227,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 146,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,818 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

