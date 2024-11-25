Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,590 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $157,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,533,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $90.81 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

