King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 609 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,882,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $324.93 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.84 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.70.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

