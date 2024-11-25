HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 631,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,802,000 after purchasing an additional 58,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare
In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HCA Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $324.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
Read More
