Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,585 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,585 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $148,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Textron by 579.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,797,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $1,204,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

