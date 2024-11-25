Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $77,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Insperity by 26.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Insperity by 205.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $119.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

