Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 13,789 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $54,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $166.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

