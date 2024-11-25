NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.95 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

