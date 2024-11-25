First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $50,000 Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 754.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 58.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 7,622 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 238.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Insider Activity

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

