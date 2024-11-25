BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $5.54 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in DoorDash by 930.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after buying an additional 610,388 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in DoorDash by 18.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH opened at $177.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.08. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $178.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,501.74. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,753 shares of company stock valued at $84,544,996 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.03.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

