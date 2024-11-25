Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 128,633 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,266,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $90,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

