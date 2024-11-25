Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

