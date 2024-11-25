Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 9,355 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 61.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $12,925,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,340. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

