BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,905 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.09% of Kanzhun worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZ opened at $12.76 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BZ shares. CLSA started coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

