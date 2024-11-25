Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $430,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 248,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This trade represents a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:HL opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

