Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,253,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $453.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.24 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.08.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

