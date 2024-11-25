First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $442,019,000 after buying an additional 91,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,178,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,577,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Allegion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 483.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after acquiring an additional 427,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $103.19 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

