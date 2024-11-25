First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 219.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 36.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCO. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Brink’s Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $96.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

