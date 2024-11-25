Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.23.

SNOW stock opened at $167.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Snowflake by 17.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Snowflake by 201.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

