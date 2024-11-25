Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $3,164,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in Hologic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 30,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

