B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $355,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Regency Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,912,000 after buying an additional 1,608,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Regency Centers by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 60.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $74.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 132.39%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

