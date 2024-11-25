Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,056,986 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Koa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DexCom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 206.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

