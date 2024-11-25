Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $56.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

