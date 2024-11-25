Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 4,357 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PVH by 6.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 116.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Shares of PVH opened at $103.87 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $85.49 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.19%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

