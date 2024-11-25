B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $303,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $114,220,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,981,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in TopBuild by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,832,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,208,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Up 3.3 %

BLD opened at $373.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.05. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $291.98 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.