Commerce Bank Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

Vistra Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VST opened at $161.92 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $168.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

